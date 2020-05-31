-
After senior Congress leader Chandrakant Handore recovered from COVID-19, a huge crowd gathered to welcome him in Mumbai on Saturday night.
The bizarre incident took place as Handore returned home post-recovery. Visuals from the scene showed that social distancing rules were violated.
Separately, a Bengaluru corporator was also seen greeting supporters a day after testing positive for COVID-19.
Here are more details.
-
Details
Crowd applauded Handore; burst firecrackers
-
As Handore stepped out of his car outside his home, a large crowd gathered to welcome him, visuals from the scene showed.
Many were seen recording his return on their phones and clapping. In a different video, people were seen bursting firecrackers.
Maharashtra has reported 65,168 COVID-19 cases with 2,197 deaths. Mumbai—India's worst-hit city—alone has reported 38,442 cases with 1,227 deaths.
-
Related incident
Bengaluru corporator waves at supporters after testing positive
-
In a separate incident from Bengaluru, Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha was seen greeting a crowd on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Videos of Pasha waving at supporters as he was taken to Victoria Hospital from his residence surfaced online.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials registered a complaint against Pasha after he allegedly resisted going into a treatment facility.
-
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
-
-
Action
FIR registered under sections IPC 269, 270, and 271
-
BBMP West Health Officer, Dr. Manoranjan Hegde, told The News Minute, "When we went to his house on Saturday he made us wait, later while he was getting on the ambulance, his supporters gathered and shouted slogans."
Reportedly, an FIR has been registered under sections 269, 270, and 271 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority Act.