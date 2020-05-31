After senior Congress leader Chandrakant Handore recovered from COVID-19, a huge crowd gathered to welcome him in Mumbai on Saturday night. The bizarre incident took place as Handore returned home post-recovery. Visuals from the scene showed that social distancing rules were violated. Separately, a Bengaluru corporator was also seen greeting supporters a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Here are more details.

As Handore stepped out of his car outside his home, a large crowd gathered to welcome him, visuals from the scene showed. Many were seen recording his return on their phones and clapping. In a different video, people were seen bursting firecrackers. Maharashtra has reported 65,168 COVID-19 cases with 2,197 deaths. Mumbai—India's worst-hit city—alone has reported 38,442 cases with 1,227 deaths.

In a separate incident from Bengaluru, Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha was seen greeting a crowd on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19. Videos of Pasha waving at supporters as he was taken to Victoria Hospital from his residence surfaced online. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials registered a complaint against Pasha after he allegedly resisted going into a treatment facility.

