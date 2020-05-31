The Delhi government has asked the central government for immediate assistance of Rs. 5,000 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi cabinet, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has not received any funds from the Centre under the Disaster Relief Fund. Here are more details.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sisodia said, "We reviewed the Delhi government's revenue and its minimum expenses. We need around Rs. 3,500 crore every month just to pay salaries and bear office expenses." He added, "In the last two months, GST collection was Rs. 500 crore each and combining that with other sources, the government has Rs. 1,735 crore."

Sisodia said he has written to Union Finance Minister to seek assistance. He said, "We need Rs 7,000 crore for two months. The immediate issue before the Delhi government is how to pay salaries to its employees." He said that tax collection is also running low. Recently, the Delhi government had imposed a 70% Special Corona Fee on the maximum retail price of liquor.

Sisodia tweeted on Sunday, "I have written to the Union Finance Minister seeking Rs. 5,000 crore funds for Delhi." He added, "Due to the coronavirus and the lockdown, the Delhi government's tax collection has dropped to about 85%. Delhi has also not received any funds from the Disaster Relief Fund released to the states by the Centre."

