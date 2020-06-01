India on Sunday reported roughly 8,500 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide tally past 1.9 lakh. The death toll also rose to 5,403. With this, India's tally has surpassed the number of infections in Germany and France, making it the world's seventh worst-hit country. Soon, India will likely surpass Spain and Italy to find its place among the top five worst-hit nations.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases, 5,164 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases, including 5,164 deaths, 89,995 active cases, and 86,983 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,84,882 cases and 5,403 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 5,491 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,90,373.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Till Sunday, Maharashtra reported 67,655 COVID-19 cases with 2,286 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 22,333 with 173 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 19,844 cases (including 473 deaths), Gujarat reported 16,794 cases (including 1,038 deaths), Rajasthan reported 8,831 cases (including 194 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 8,089 cases (including 350 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 8,075 cases (including 217 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi and Tamil Nadu both recorded their biggest spikes for the fifth consecutive day with 1,295 and 1,149 new cases respectively. Notably, Delhi's death toll also rose by 57. Uttar Pradesh reported 378 new cases in its highest single-day spike. West Bengal reported 371 new cases, taking its tally to 5,501. The state has also reported 245 COVID-19 deaths and 72 co-morbid deaths.

Information Karnataka and Telangana also saw biggest spikes

299 new cases took Karnataka's tally to 3,221. The state has reported 51 deaths apart from two deaths attributed to non-COVID causes. Telangana reported 199 new cases, taking its tally to 2,698. The state's death toll also rose to 82.

Key updates Migrant's death takes Bihar death toll to 21

Bihar reported one more death, taking the death toll to 21, after a migrant worker who died last week tested positive for COVID-19. The migrant worker had returned from Haryana via a Shramik Special train. The state has also reported 3,807 cases. Punjab's death toll rose to 45 after a 50-year-old man died in Pathankot. The state has reported 2,263.

Key updates Uttarakhand tally reaches 907; 129 new cases in Odisha

With 158 new cases, Uttarakhand's tally rose to 907. The state has reported five deaths—none confirmed to be caused by COVID-19. Odisha recorded a whopping 129 new cases, taking its tally to 1,948. The state has reported seven deaths apart from two patients who died due to non-COVID causes. Goa's tally rose to 71 after a Maharashtra returnee tested positive.

Information Chandigarh tally reaches 293; Tripura reports 45 new cases