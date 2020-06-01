From today, June 1, the Indian Railways will be running 200 special trains (100 pairs), with more than 1.45 lakh passengers traveling on the first day itself. These trains don't include the 15 special trains, which were started on May 12. The trains connected National Capital Delhi to major cities. To recall, train services were suspended in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Details Non-AC coaches have also been allowed

The trains which will start from today include non-AC coaches too, which had not been allowed so far. The only non-AC coaches which covered the length and breadth of India were part of the Shramik special trains, which the government started on May 1 to ferry migrant workers. After the lockdown was imposed, the laborers had no jobs and started walking home.

Number 26 lakh expected to travel by June 30

The national transporter said around 26 lakh passengers could travel till June 30. "These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. There will be no unreserved coach. Normal class-wise fares will be charged. Second seating (2S) fare for General Seating (GS) shall be charged and seats will be provided to all passengers," a spokesperson said. Only those having confirmed/RAC tickets can enter stations.

SOPs Passengers have to arrive 90 minutes early, get screened

Elaborate arrangements have been made to minimize the spread of deadly COVID-19, which has killed 5,403 people and infected 1.9 lakh. India now has more infected people than France, Germany, and has become the seventh worst-hit nation. Passengers were asked to arrive 90 minutes before the scheduled departure. Each passenger will be thermally screened and only those showing no symptoms can board the train.

Rules Passengers asked to wear masks, use sanitizers, travel light

Inside the trains, all passengers have to wear masks always, maintain social distancing, and use hand sanitizers religiously. They were asked to travel light. Zonal Railways were asked to ensure there are separate entry and exit gates at all stations. On arrival, passengers will have to follow the guidelines of the destination state or Union Territory. Downloading the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory too.

Luggage Booking of parcel and luggage was allowed too

Notably, Railways permitted booking of parcel and luggage in the 230 trains (200 which started today and 30 trains which were running since May). The popular Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis are included in the 200 trains which resumed services. To help passengers, the advance reservation period was increased from 30 days to 120 days. Tickets can be booked through IRCTC website or app.

List Check out the list of trains which started today

The trains which resumed services today are as follows: 01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) 01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar 01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga 01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi 01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag 01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru 02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj

The list is as follows: 02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn 02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru 02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar 02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir 02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar 02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj 02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow 02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata

The list is as follows: 02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur 02463/64 Samprak Kranti Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur 02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur 02533/34 Pushpak Express Lucknow 1n Mumbai CST 02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur 02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih 02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam 04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari

The list is as follows: 02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur 02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad 02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad 02715/16 Sachkhand Express H. S. Nanded Amritsar 02724/23 Telangana Express New Delhi Hyderabad 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express Danapur Secunderabad 02801/02 Purushottam Express Puri New Delhi 02810/09 HWH-Mumbai Mail Howrah Mumbai CST 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express Ahmedabad Howrah

The list is as follows: 02904/03 Golden Temple Mail Amritsar Mumbai Central 02916/15 Ashram Express Delhi Ahmedabad 02926/25 Paschim Express Amritsar Bandra (1) 02933/34 Karnavati Express Mumbai Central Ahmedabad 02963/64 Mewar Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Udaipur City 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express Tatanagar Danapur 05484/83 Mahananda Express Delhi Alipurduar 06345/46 Netrvati Express Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central 02806/06 AP Express Vishakapatnam New Delhi

The list is as follows: 02182/81 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Jabalpur 02418/17 Mahamana Express New Delhi Varanasi 02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Express Mumbai Central Jaipur 07201/02 Golconda Express Guntur Secunderabad 02793/94 Rayalseema Express Tirupati Nizamabad 09165/66 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Darbhanga 09167/68 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Varanasi 09045/46 Ganga Express Surat Chhapra Tapti 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak Express Patna Lokmanyatilak (T)

The list is as follows: 02553/54 Vaishali Express Saharsa New Delhi 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner Express Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner 02381/82 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi 02303/04 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak Patliputra Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra 02557/58 Sapt Kranti Express Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar 05273/74 Satyagrah Express Raxaul Anand Vihar 02419/20 Suhaildev Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur

The list is as follows: 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express Bandra (T) Ghazipur 04673/74 Shaheed Express Amritsar Jaynagar 04649/50 Saryu Yamuna Express Amritsar Jaynagar 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) 05955/56 Brahmputra Mail Dibrugarh Delhi 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express Pune Danapur 02947/48 Azimabad Express Ahmedabad Patna 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak Guwahati Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati 02727/28 Godavari Express Hyderabad Visakhapatnam

The list is as follows: Special Train Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur (Via Surat) Special Train Ahmedabad Gorakhpur (Via Surat) 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express 02283/12284 Ernakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express 02285/12286 Secunderabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express

The list is as follows: 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express

The list is as follows: 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivandrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivandrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express

