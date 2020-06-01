-
200 trains resume services today: Check full list here
From today, June 1, the Indian Railways will be running 200 special trains (100 pairs), with more than 1.45 lakh passengers traveling on the first day itself.
These trains don't include the 15 special trains, which were started on May 12. The trains connected National Capital Delhi to major cities.
To recall, train services were suspended in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The trains which will start from today include non-AC coaches too, which had not been allowed so far. The only non-AC coaches which covered the length and breadth of India were part of the Shramik special trains, which the government started on May 1 to ferry migrant workers.
After the lockdown was imposed, the laborers had no jobs and started walking home.
The national transporter said around 26 lakh passengers could travel till June 30.
"These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. There will be no unreserved coach. Normal class-wise fares will be charged. Second seating (2S) fare for General Seating (GS) shall be charged and seats will be provided to all passengers," a spokesperson said.
Only those having confirmed/RAC tickets can enter stations.
Elaborate arrangements have been made to minimize the spread of deadly COVID-19, which has killed 5,403 people and infected 1.9 lakh. India now has more infected people than France, Germany, and has become the seventh worst-hit nation.
Passengers were asked to arrive 90 minutes before the scheduled departure. Each passenger will be thermally screened and only those showing no symptoms can board the train.
Inside the trains, all passengers have to wear masks always, maintain social distancing, and use hand sanitizers religiously. They were asked to travel light.
Zonal Railways were asked to ensure there are separate entry and exit gates at all stations.
On arrival, passengers will have to follow the guidelines of the destination state or Union Territory. Downloading the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory too.
Notably, Railways permitted booking of parcel and luggage in the 230 trains (200 which started today and 30 trains which were running since May).
The popular Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis are included in the 200 trains which resumed services.
To help passengers, the advance reservation period was increased from 30 days to 120 days. Tickets can be booked through IRCTC website or app.
The trains which resumed services today are as follows:
01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)
01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar
01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga
01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi
01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi
01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag
01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru
02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj
The list is as follows:
02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn
02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru
02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar
02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir
02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar
02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj
02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow
02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri
02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata
02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur
02463/64 Samprak Kranti Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla
02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur
02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur
02533/34 Pushpak Express Lucknow 1n Mumbai CST
02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur
02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih
02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam
04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari
02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur
02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad
02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad
02715/16 Sachkhand Express H. S. Nanded Amritsar
02724/23 Telangana Express New Delhi Hyderabad
02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express Danapur Secunderabad
02801/02 Purushottam Express Puri New Delhi
02810/09 HWH-Mumbai Mail Howrah Mumbai CST
02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express Ahmedabad Howrah
02904/03 Golden Temple Mail Amritsar Mumbai Central
02916/15 Ashram Express Delhi Ahmedabad
02926/25 Paschim Express Amritsar Bandra (1)
02933/34 Karnavati Express Mumbai Central Ahmedabad
02963/64 Mewar Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Udaipur City
08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express Tatanagar Danapur
05484/83 Mahananda Express Delhi Alipurduar
06345/46 Netrvati Express Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central
02806/06 AP Express Vishakapatnam New Delhi
02182/81 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Jabalpur
02418/17 Mahamana Express New Delhi Varanasi
02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Express Mumbai Central Jaipur
07201/02 Golconda Express Guntur Secunderabad
02793/94 Rayalseema Express Tirupati Nizamabad
09165/66 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Darbhanga
09167/68 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Varanasi
09045/46 Ganga Express Surat Chhapra Tapti
03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak Express Patna Lokmanyatilak (T)
02553/54 Vaishali Express Saharsa New Delhi
02307/08 Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner Express Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner
02381/82 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi
02303/04 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi
02141/42 Lokmanyatilak Patliputra Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra
02557/58 Sapt Kranti Express Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar
05273/74 Satyagrah Express Raxaul Anand Vihar
02419/20 Suhaildev Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur
02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur
09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express Bandra (T) Ghazipur
04673/74 Shaheed Express Amritsar Jaynagar
04649/50 Saryu Yamuna Express Amritsar Jaynagar
02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)
05955/56 Brahmputra Mail Dibrugarh Delhi
02149/50 Pune Danapur Express Pune Danapur
02947/48 Azimabad Express Ahmedabad Patna
05645/46 Lokmanyatilak Guwahati Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati
02727/28 Godavari Express Hyderabad Visakhapatnam
Special Train Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur (Via Surat)
Special Train Ahmedabad Gorakhpur (Via Surat)
02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express
02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express
02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express
02283/12284 Ernakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express
02285/12286 Secunderabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express
02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express
02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express
02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express
02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express
02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express
02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express
02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express
02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express
02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express
02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express
02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express
02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivandrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express
02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivandrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express
02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express
02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express
02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express
02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express
09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express
09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express
02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Btiar Sampark Kranti
02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti
02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express
If a ticket is canceled, Railways will give a full refund.