On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that borders of the National Capital will remain sealed for one week, amid the rising cases of coronavirus. The border will be opened only for essential services and those having government-approved passes. In the guidelines of Unlock 1.0, the federal government permitted inter-state travel but left it on local authorities to take the decision after assessment.

What happened Orders of different state governments led to chaos at border

Kejriwal's announcement came hours after the Haryana government lifted the ban from interstate and intra-state travel, allowing movement along the Delhi-Gurugram border. However, a huge traffic jam was reported at the border as commuters weren't allowed to move without a pass. A person told ANI he was following the state government's order but was stopped by officials. This happened before Kejriwal's announcement.

What he said Opening borders will strain health-care system, hinted Kejriwal

Defending the decision, Kejriwal said the border was sealed to help hospitals handle the surge in COVID-19 cases. "The moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi's hospitals should be reserved for the people of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi belongs to the country, how can it refuse to treat anyone?" he asked.

Announcements Barbershops, salons, all markets allowed to open

The CM also let barbershops, salons, and all markets to open in Delhi. However, spas will remain shut for now. These establishments were closed since March when the countrywide lockdown was enforced to keep a check on coronavirus transmission. Delhi's tally stands at 19,844 with 473 dying of the virus. With these numbers, Delhi is now the third worst-hit state in India.

Relaxation Number of passengers no longer fixed in auto, e-rickshaws

About shops, Kejriwal said they were following an odd-even rule earlier, but since the Centre didn't mention it, all shops can function. The previous restriction of allowing only a specific number of people in autos, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles was also lifted, for no apparent reason. "Now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers traveling in auto, e-rickshaws, etc.," Kejriwal said.

Looking back Noida closed border with Delhi citing rise in cases