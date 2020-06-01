Amid a push for Swadeshi (homegrown) goods, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday released a list of over 1,000 foreign goods that will not be sold by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) from June 1. However, mere hours after making the list public, the Ministry withdrew it since a number of items were reportedly found to be Indian. Here are more details.

Order MHA called for de-listing of 1,026 'non-Swadeshi' items

According to the order dated May 29, the MHA called for the de-listing of 1,026 'non-Swadeshi' items from KPKB—the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India. Products were divided into three categories: products purely made in India; raw material imported but manufactured/assembled in India; and purely imported products. The list of banned products/brands included Nutella, Kinder Joy, Tic Tac, etc.

Revision List put on hold as it included Indian products

The MHA has asked the Central Police Welfare Board to put the list on hold. According to NDTV, the order was withdrawn after the list ended up banning several Indian products such as those from Dabur, Bajaj, and Usha. A new list will be issued soon. A senior MHA functionary told NDTV that an officer "took out the order without consulting the Ministry."

Twitter Post 'Action being initiated for lapse'

It is clarified that the list issued by Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar on 29th May 2020 regarding de-listing of certain products has been erroneously issued at the level of CEO. The list has been withdrawn and action is being initiated for the lapse: Chairman, WARB-cum-DG CRPF — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

History Pro-Swadeshi push came after Modi's 'vocal for local' call