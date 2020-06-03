India on Tuesday recorded over 8,800 new coronavirus infections marking its highest single-day jump. The nation has now reported 2.07 lakh cases of COVID-19 including 5,825 deaths. Independently, at least five states and union territories—Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, and Kerala—recorded their biggest spikes. In the northeast, all states except Sikkim reported fresh cases on Tuesday. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,98,706 COVID-19 cases, 5,598 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,98,706 COVID-19 cases, including 5,598 deaths, 97,581 active cases, and 95,526 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,00,759 cases and 5,825 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 6,414 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,07,173.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 72,300 COVID-19 cases with 2,465 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 24,586 with 197 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 22,132 cases (including 556 deaths), Gujarat reported 17,632 cases (including 1,092 deaths), Rajasthan reported 9,373 cases (including 203 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 8,729 cases (including 229 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 8,420 cases (including 364 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi recorded 1,298 cases—its biggest spike yet. The last spike was observed on May 31 when Delhi recorded 1,295 new cases. West Bengal's tally reached 6,168 with 396 new cases. WB has reported 263 COVID-19 deaths and 72 "co-morbid" deaths. 388 new cases took Karnataka's tally to 3,796. The state has reported 52 deaths and two other deaths due to "non-COVID causes."

Haryana reported 296 new cases, taking its tally to 2,652. The state's death toll rose to 23. 86 new cases took Kerala's tally to 1412. The last spike was observed on May 28 when the state recorded 84 new cases. The death of a 77-year-old patient from Thiruvananthapuram took Kerala's toll to 11 (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur).

Key updates 1,091 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Bihar tally crosses 4,000

After witnessing record spikes for six consecutive days, Tamil Nadu's daily new cases dropped to 1,091. Uttar Pradesh reported a whopping 369 new cases—it's second-highest single-day jump in cases. Bihar's tally crossed the 4,000-mark, reaching 4,096. A Sitamarhi resident also died during treatment taking the state's death toll to 24. Assam's tally reached 1,561 with 76 new cases. The state has reported four deaths.

Key updates Odisha reports 141 new cases; Uttarakhand deaths reach 7

Odisha's tally reached 2,245 as 141 more people tested positive. The state has reported seven deaths besides two patients who died of non-COVID causes. Uttarakhand's tally crossed 1,000, reaching 1,043. A seventh COVID-19 patient died in Uttarakhand, however, none of the deaths in the state have been attributed to COVID-19. Puducherry's tally rose to 82 with nine new cases. Goa's tally rose to 79.

Key updates Tripura tally reaches 471; 12 new cases in Mizoram