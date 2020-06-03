Cyclone Nisarga, which started off as a deep depression over the East-central Arabian Sea, will hit India's Western coast as a "severe cyclonic storm" around noon today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. During landfall, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. It will make landfall near Alibag, some 100 km away from Maharashtra's capital Mumbai.

Cyclone Last month, Eastern coast dealt with Cyclone Amphan

Nisarga's landfall comes few weeks after the Eastern coast of India, particularly West Bengal, was shattered by Cyclone Amphan. This is also the first cyclonic storm to hit Mumbai in over a century. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts were put on red alert, with the weather department saying that isolated places will receive heavy rainfall. Gujarat would be affected too.

Prediction Thousands, including coronavirus patients, taken to safer places