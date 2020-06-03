-
Cyclone Nisarga, which started off as a deep depression over the East-central Arabian Sea, will hit India's Western coast as a "severe cyclonic storm" around noon today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
During landfall, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. It will make landfall near Alibag, some 100 km away from Maharashtra's capital Mumbai.
-
Cyclone
Last month, Eastern coast dealt with Cyclone Amphan
-
Nisarga's landfall comes few weeks after the Eastern coast of India, particularly West Bengal, was shattered by Cyclone Amphan. This is also the first cyclonic storm to hit Mumbai in over a century.
Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts were put on red alert, with the weather department saying that isolated places will receive heavy rainfall.
Gujarat would be affected too.
-
Prediction
Thousands, including coronavirus patients, taken to safer places
-
The MeT department is anticipating that 6-feet tall waves would inundate low-lying areas of Maharashtra.
A massive evacuation exercise was launched and nearly 100,000 people, including coronavirus patients, were taken to safer places.
Coronavirus has jolted Maharashtra, making it India's worst-hit state, and overwhelming hospitals. In Mumbai alone, the number of infected persons has crossed 40,000 and over 1,300 have died.