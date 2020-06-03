The death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has made the entire nation angry, because of the sheer brutality which humans meted on her. Fed a pineapple filled with crackers, the poor animal passed away last week, after walking in pain for days. BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi slammed the Kerala government for not taking animal cruelty seriously.

What happened The animal died standing in water, wanted relief from pain

The elephant, originally belonging to Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), Palakkad, breathed her last standing at the Velliyar river in Mallapurram on May 27. She had ventured out in search of food. According to NIE, the 15-year-old mammal stood in the water to get some relief after the fruit had exploded inside her mouth. Her jaw broke as she chewed the fruit, said reports.

Details She came in the area looking for food

The elephant's ordeal would have gone unnoticed had forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was involved in the rescue operation, not written its details on Facebook. Officials believe she must have eaten the fruit, either at the end of April, or the beginning of May. In searing pain and hunger, she moved around the village, but couldn't eat anything after the incident.

Quote She didn't harm anyone, even after being in pain

"She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness," Krishnan wrote in the now-viral post.

Post She trusted everyone, didn't let other elephants help her

In the emotional post, Krishnan wrote that the elephant trusted everyone. When the fruit exploded, she must have been thinking about her child who was due in 18-20 months, he added. When forest officials brought two elephants, Surendran and Neelakanthan, to lead her out of the water, she didn't move. "I think she had a sixth sense. She didn't let us do anything," he wrote.

Autopsy Doctor who did autopsy was moved during process

In fact, Dr. David Abraham, Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer, Thrissur, who conducted the autopsy said he realized she was pregnant later. "I have so far done more than 250 post-mortems of elephants alone in my more than two decades career. But this was the first time I was so moved as I could hold the fetus of the baby in my hands," he said.

Outrage Maneka Gandhi said no action is taken despite frequent incidents

Unfortunately, such incidents aren't uncommon in the area. In April, another wild elephant died similarly in Pathanapuram in Kollam district. An FIR has been filed and an investigation launched against unknown persons. Reacting on the incident, Maneka Gandhi wrote on Twitter that Mallapuram is "known for its intense animal activity" and yet authorities take no action.

Twitter Post Ask authorities to take action: Maneka to citizens

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020

Reaction Bollywood condemned the incident, demanded punishment for culprits