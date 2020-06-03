In a tragic turn of events, 40 workers were injured in Gujarat on Wednesday after a blast led to a huge fire in a chemical factory in Bharuch district. An explosion was reported from the boiler of an agrochemical factory, Bharuch Collector MD Modia told PTI. Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd., which produces over 15 chemicals, owns the plant. Here are more details.

Details Workers taken to hospital, locals being evacuated

The explosion happened in the afternoon, the official said. "All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch," he added. As a precautionary measure, residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages, which are close to the factory, are being evacuated. The affected factory nestles poisonous chemicals. At least ten fire trucks were pressed to service. Visuals showed heavy smoke emanating from the spot.

Quote Efforts are on to contain the blaze

"Around 35-40 workers received burn injuries after the boiler of an agrochemical company exploded in the afternoon. All the injured have been taken to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire," Modia said.

Looking back Earlier, gas leak in Vishakapatnam killed 11

Just last month, India witnessed another tragic industrial accident after a poisonous gas leaked at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, killing 11 people. The incident sparked conversations about safety at heavy industries and prompted the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue guidelines related to the re-opening of factories, which had been shut since March, owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

NGT's order Company is liable for loss of lives, NGT said