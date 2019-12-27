From patwari to IPS officer: Inspiring story of this man
Cracking UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) isn't easy, and staying motivated until you reach the Civil Services goal is important for success.
Prem Sukh Delu, who recently joined as the probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Gujarat's Amreli, rose from being a patwari to an IPS officer in a span of six years through hard work and perseverance.
Six jobs in six years before cracking UPSC CSE
Before cracking UPSC CSE-2015 in Hindi medium and becoming a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, Delu worked as a patwari, sub-inspector, jailor, primary school teacher, college lecturer, and revenue officer.
"Education was given utmost importance in our family even as my parents did not pursue formal education. My elder brother, who is a constable with Rajasthan Police, encouraged me to prepare for competitive exams," he said.
Delu belongs to a farmer family from Bikaner in Rajasthan
Delu, who belongs to a farmer family from Rajasthan's Bikaner, always wanted to become a top government official.
After pursuing an MA in History, he got his first government job as a patwari (village accountant) in 2010. But he wanted to go for higher government positions. Instead of settling for his first job, he worked hard and cracked several government exams one after another.
He cracked NET in 2014 and became a college lecturer
In 2010, Delu cracked the Gram Sevak exam and topped the Assistant Jailor examination in Rajasthan too.
He also cleared the exams for primary and secondary school teachers in 2011 and then the exams for Rajasthan Police's Sub-Inspector and higher secondary school teacher in 2013.
In 2014, after clearing B.Ed. and passing the NET exam, he joined as a college lecturer.
Delu secured AIR 170 in UPSC CSE 2015
After becoming a lecturer, Delu cleared Rajasthan's state public services exam but failed to get selected for the police services just by one position.
However, he didn't let this pull him down and appeared for CSE-2015. He cracked the exam, securing AIR-170 and became an IPS officer.
He now wants to reappear for CSE to try and get into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
How his previous jobs helped Delu understand the society better
"Due to my selection as assistant jailor and sub-inspector, I can understand issues of...police personnel better," Delu was quoted as saying by TOI.
"A stint in the revenue department equipped me to tackle the land and property dispute cases better with...insider perspective. And with my experience of teaching, I would like to believe that I can understand crimes and society more efficiently," he added.