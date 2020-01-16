Inspiring stories of CBSE toppers who beat all odds
Every year, lakhs of students from across the country appear for the CBSE Class-10 and Class-12 board exams.
Topping the board exams is quite difficult because of the high competition level. But there are many students who topped the CBSE board exams despite odds stacked against them.
Here are the stories of five CBSE toppers who achieved success, overcoming various challenges.
#1
Tushar Rishi scored 95% in Class-12 while battling cancer
Ranchi's Tushar Rishi scored 95% in the 2017 CBSE Class-12 board exams while battling bone cancer. Despite suffering from the disease, he didn't let it affect his studies and emerged with flying colors, becoming an inspiration to many.
He was detected with cancer in 2014 because of which he couldn't take Class-10 board exams. His book, The Patient Patient, talks about his cancer struggle.
#2
This auto-driver's partially blind son scored 98% in board exams
Ajay R Raj of Kerala's Kozhikode secured 98% in the CBSE Class-12 board exams in 2017 despite being partially blind.
Ajay, the son of an auto driver, emerged as the all-India topper in the differently-abled category for 2017.
He is partially blind from retinitis pigmentosa - an eye disease in which the back wall of the eye or retina is damaged.
#3
Anushka Panda battled muscular spinal atrophy to emerge a topper
Anushka Panda from Gurugram scored 97.8% in the 2018 CBSE Class-10 board exams, topping in the differently-abled category.
Despite suffering from a genetic disorder, she didn't let the struggle deter her from passing the board exams with flying colors.
Anushka, who is also a trained classical singer, suffers from muscular spinal atrophy and is wheelchair-bound.
#4
This bus-driver's son overcame financial hardships to become a topper
Prince Kumar from Delhi scored 97% in the 2018 CBSE Class-12 board exams, and also emerged as the topper of the Science Stream in the Delhi government schools.
Kumar, the son of a DTC bus driver, worked hard to achieve his dreams despite financial hardships. He studied with determination and dedication and did not let his family's financial condition stop him from achieving success.
#5: Nehmat Mongia battled dyslexia to top the board exams
Nehmat Mongia from Delhi battled dyslexia to score 96% in the 2015 CBSE Class-12 board exams. She also emerged as the topper in the special category for the Delhi region. Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects one's ability to read, spell, write, and speak.