Five IAS officers who have launched eco-friendly initiatives in India
The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is the most prestigious and sought-after Civil Service of the country.
The job of an IAS officer is tough and needs great commitment. However, there are a number of dedicated IAS officers who, apart from carrying out their duties, are also striving to make the planet greener.
Here are five IAS officers who launched eco-friendly initiatives in India.
#1
This IAS officer helped Kannur become India's first plastic-free district
Mir Mohammed Ali, a 2011-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer, helped the state's Kannur become the country's first plastic-free district in 2017 in five months.
Apart from phasing out plastic carry bags and other items, the then Kannur Collector also promoted handloom bags as an eco-friendly alternative, thereby helping weavers.
Last year, he was appointed the Director of Kerala's Suchitwa Mission that oversees waste management schemes.
#2
This IAS officer created a zero-plastic government office in Assam
Megh Nidhi Dahal, a 2015-batch Assam-Meghalaya IAS officer, created a zero-plastic government office in Assam.
During his stint as North Salmara's Sub-Divisional Officer, he launched a zero-plastic drive in his office. Minimizing plastic use, he replaced plastic and thermocol glasses/bowls/plates with earthen pots, glass utensils, cornstarch bowls, and other reusable or biodegradable ones.
Dahal became the Staff Officer to Assam's Chief Secretary last year.
#3
This IAS officer is curbing plastic waste by empowering tribals
District Magistrate of Odisha's Keonjhar, Ashish Thakare, launched a green initiative to curb plastic waste as well as empower tribal women.
The 2011-batch IAS officer helped the district administration cut down plastic waste in the Collectorate by replacing plastic items/cutlery with traditional and sustainable alternatives made from sal leaves. Tribal women, who manufacture sal leaf cups/plates, have also been employed for the eco-friendly initiative.
#4
Hyderabad received eco-friendly makeover thanks to this IAS officer
Hari Chandana Dasari spearheaded a "green revolution" in Hyderabad by launching several recycling initiatives and waste management drives.
When the 2010-batch IAS officer was a Zonal Commissioner of GHMC, many parts of Hyderabad received eco-friendly makeovers with recycled plastic paver tiles and roofing sheets, upcycled furniture made from tires and oil-drums, plastic bottle bus-stops, etc.
Dasari was recently appointed the Collector of Telangana's Narayanpet.
#5
Under this IAS officer, Salem Collectorate was declared plastic waste-free
Rohini Bhajibhakare, a 2008-batch Tamil Nadu-cadre IAS officer, launched an eco-friendly initiative for making the Salem Collectorate a plastic waste-free campus in 2017, as a prelude to making Salem a plastic waste-free district.
During Bhajibhakare's stint as Salem's Collector, she banned plastic/polythene items on the Collectorate campus.
She has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary of Tamil Nadu's Department of Higher Education last year.