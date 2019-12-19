Hi,
The New Year is just around the corner!
Apart from, of course, the partying, it is a great time to relish some beautiful memories of the past twelve months, and raise a toast to fresh beginnings in the coming year.
That is why, it's one of the best times for gifting your loved ones.
Here are six meaningful gift ideas for New Year 2020.
Yearbook: A scrapbook featuring pictures and anecdotes from the whole year can be one of the best ways to bid farewell to 2019. Consider this intimate and memorable gift for your best friend or partner.
Personal diary: If someone you know has been wanting to pen a personal diary since a long time, now is the best time to get them started.
DIY calendar: Gifting a calendar on the New Year is already a winner! But make it more special. Collect some paper, decorations and let your creative juices flow. Gift it to someone special.
Personalized photo-frame: Collect all the beautiful pictures from the passing year, arrange them in a photo frame, and gift it to your friends or your family. They won't ever forget it.
Wrist-watch: If there is someone in your squad or the family who is never on time, gift them a classy analog watch or a multipurpose smartwatch, so that they value time better, in the coming year.
Fitness tracker: A fitness tracker/band can be a great way to kick-start one's health plans. Wish a loved one good health in the coming year, with a fitness-tracker.
