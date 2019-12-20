Five must-have products for your pet this winter
Lifestyle
Frosty days and chilly winds are here!
Whether your pet loves the cold season or not, either way you need to take extra care of them during this time of the year.
Yes, just because they have a layer of fur, doesn't mean they aren't susceptible to falling sick from cold.
Here are five essential products your pet needs, this winter season.
#1
Boots
Sure, your doggy comes with some natural measure of protection for its paws, but you still don't want it to walk bare-paw on snowy sidewalks and frozen puddles.
Not only will walking on the snow make your fido cold, ice-removal methods like salt and chemicals, can be quite rough for your dog's paws.
Further, it may fall sick if it ingests those chemicals.
#2
Sweaters and Jackets
Even if you hold the opinion that clothed doggies/cats look ridiculous, think about your pet's health, this winter.
Get your pet a couple of cozy, hand-made sweaters, so it stays warm and active, and doesn't snuggle in a corner.
But sweaters are great for staying indoors only. If you have some outing plans, consider buying your pet some jackets and, perhaps, a raincoat.
#3
Heated Bed
If you want to chill out with your pet in the balcony or the porch even when the temperatures drop, get your pet a warm and comfortable heated bed.
They come with an internal thermostat that heats up to the standard body temperature of dogs and cats.
And they're available in a variety of sizes, so as to fit the needs of your pet.
#4,5
Blankets and a Thermal bowl
Blankets: Well, a heated bed is great, but it just isn't enough. So, in addition to that, buy your pet a couple of warm and cozy blankets, with attractive patterns, so it doesn't suffer from the chilly nights.
Thermal bowl: This winter, bring home a handy thermal bowl, to ensure that your pet's drinking water remains palatable and doesn't freeze out from the cold.