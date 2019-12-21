Hi,
If you hold the opinion that you need to be a millionaire to revamp your house, it's high time we bust that myth for you.
Just be willing to spend some time and effort, and you can decorate your house all by yourself, and within budget.
Here are six simple yet creative DIY home decor projects you can try today.
Wool coasters: Take out some old and worn-out woollens. Cut them into neat circles or squares so as to craft cheap and handy coasters, in literally no time.
Book table: If you have some old books lying around, put them to good use. Collect them, dig a hole through each one's center, and set up a handy side table using a home-made dowel.
Flower vase: If you have extra teapots at home, or some of them have gone out of fashion, take the opportunity to turn them into cute flower vases.
Charging station: Make your own charging station by drilling a hole on the back of an old box/chest. Then, place a wooden shelf with holes inside it, for allowing charging chords. There, it is, easy peasy!
Book shelf: Mount up two brackets on a wall and start piling up all your favorite books to create a makeshift book shelf without having to drain your precious savings.
Bulletin board: Grab an old drawer/dresser. Paint it nicely. Then, cut a corkboard, fit it inside and glue it well. Cover it with paper. Hang it on the wall, and pin whatever you wish.
