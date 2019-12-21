8 natural ways to protect your skin in winter
Frosty days and chilly winds are here!
The winter is a great time of the year, filled with holidays and endless fun.
But it's not so great for your skin health. The cold weather, coupled with low humidity levels may take a toll on your skin, and lead to issues like dryness, chapping, bleeding.
Here are 8 ways to protect your skin in winter.
#1,2
Use lukewarm water; Don't forget to moisturize
Lukewarm water: Sure hot showers feel great, but warm water can take away the natural, essential oils from your skin, thus rendering it weak and lifeless. To avoid this, use lukewarm water for washing hands and bathing, as far as possible.
Moisturization: Right after washing or bathing, apply a natural moisturizer on your skin, so as to avoid skin dryness and roughness.
#3,4
Mind the sunscreen; Make sure to exfoliate
Sunscreen: Just because it's winter, doesn't mean you can ditch the sunscreen. The sun can be still as harsh. Protect your skin from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays by applying a sunscreen, every time before heading out.
Exfoliate: Make sure to regularly exfoliate your skin using a good-quality and natural scrub. It will help remove the layer of dead skin and improve skin glow.
#5,6
Always stay hydrated; Use DIY skincare masks
Hydration: Generally, we tend to drink lesser amount of water during winters, as we turn to hotter drinks like coffee and tea. But it is important to drink 8-12 glasses of water everyday to stay hydrated from inside out, and maintain good skin health.
DIY masks: Use DIY face masks, using naturally moisturizing ingredients like honey, avocado, yogurt, olive, almond oil, bananas, aloe vera.
#7,8
Wear wisely; Consider getting a humidifier
Clothing: Certain winter fabrics (such as wool) could be harsh on your skin. For choosing clothes that would directly touch your skin, go for soft and comfortable fabrics like cotton and silk to avoid skin irritation and dryness.
Humidifier: Lack of natural humidity during winters is also known to harm the skin. So, you may consider installing a humidifier at your home.
