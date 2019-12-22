Feeling cold? Here are easy hacks to warm your house
The winter has hit the top gear!
While you might play it safe by reducing your outings, how will you deal with the chills inside your house?
And, in case you don't own a home thermostat or a fireplace, things might just get worse for you.
But don't worry, here are six easy (and cheap) ways to cozy up your house this winter.
Let there be sunlight; Close the curtains
Sunlight: The sun is still as warm on winter days. So, once the sun is up, try to capture as much of its heat as possible. Pull your window curtains, and let there be light.
Curtains: But as soon as the day comes to an end, close your curtains, so that the warmth from the house does not escape when it's needed the most.
Roll out a rug; Utilize your oven
Rug: Sure your wooden floor looks classy, but it may keep your feet from getting warm. So, roll out a rug to cover up the gaps, and make sure your feet stay toasty.
Oven: Once the dinner is out of the oven, don't waste that heat. Keep the oven door open for a while, so it nicely warms up the kitchen area.
Seal the openings; Keep some rooms closed
Openings: Cover up extra openings such as keyholes, openings in the window or any cracks in the mirrors using makeshift covers. This will help avoid winds whistling through them into the house.
Rooms: A simple yet effective trick is to keep the doors and windows of one or more rooms mostly closed through the day. Use them in the night, and feel the warmth.