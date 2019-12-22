Five ways to keep warm and healthy this winter
Lifestyle
Frosty days and chilly winds have arrived!
Winter is a great time of the year, as it brings the long-awaited holidays and a lot of fun.
But the cold weather can take a toll on your health, and put you at risk of flu, fever, and other health issues.
Hence, here are five toasty tips to help you deal with the cold, this winter.
#1
Eat the right food items
When the temperatures fall, it becomes extremely important to take a healthy diet so as to stay warm and healthy, inside out.
Rely on more and more naturally warming foods this winter. They include ginger, turmeric, eggs, dry fruits, cinnamon, among others.
Also, regularly sip warm drinks such as tea and home-made soups.
However, avoid drinks loaded with too much caffeine.
#2
Stay as active as possible
We understand you just want to snuggle into your blanket and not get out.
But, exercising at regular intervals will help keep your blood circulation going, and also keep you naturally warm. Further, it will help boost your immunity.
In case it's so cold that you can't go to the gym, perform easy exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, climbing the stairs etc., inside your home.
#3
Layer up
You body tends to lose heat when it comes in direct/close contact with a cold surface. So, make sure to dress in layers, and ensure that those layers are thick.
Clothes made from wool, cotton, and fleece are the warmest. Hence, go for them.
Avoid leaving any body part exposed to the cold. Think warm undergarments, woollen sweaters, jackets, hats, socks, scarves, and gloves.
#4,5
Heat up your room; Skip the alcohol
Heat up: If eating warm and layering up just isn't enough, seek refuge in external heat sources. You may use a space heater (restrictively and carefully though) or light up a wooden/gas fireplace, if you have one.
No alcohol: Alcohol is not a solution. It only makes you feel warm by expanding blood vessels in skin, but actually takes heat away from vital organs.