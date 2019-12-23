Simple dog walking tips you should know
Lifestyle
Doggies love walking.
While on the outside, dog walking might seem like the simplest of exercises, but if you are new to it, all that pulling and tripping might trouble you.
However, don't fret, with the right approach and a bit of practice, you (and your pooch) will be just fine.
Here are some simple dog walking tips you should follow.
#1
Use a front clip harness
In case you didn't know already, dog collars and harnesses that clip on the back actually promote more pulling.
So, if your fido tends to perpetually pull on the leash, start using a front clip harness.
Since it pulls your doggy from the front, there are less chances that it will fight against the leash.
This will make walking your dog so much easier.
#2
Be careful
When out on dog walks, do not take your pooch's health and safety for granted.
For starters, keep the weather in mind. If it's too cold, buy your doggy a jacket for daily walking sessions.
Similarly, if the sun is shining too bright, watch their paws, perhaps get them comfortable boots for walks.
Also, be wary of the crowds and fellow animals on roads.
#3
Things to bring on a dog walk
You can't always be sure what you might need in the middle of a dog walk session. But there are certain things you should never miss out on.
Apart from, of course, the leash - make sure to bring along some potty bags (you'll need them), a couple of water bottles to keep them hydrated, and a toy so that they don't get bored.
#4
Time for treats
Getting your dog to behave in public could be challenging. But it's possible.
One way to make dog walking easier and more fun is to reward your doggy with treats, from time to time.
However, you need to strike the right balance. Reward them only when they do something right.
If you give them too many treats unreasonably, they will become greedy.