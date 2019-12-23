Five ways to practise mindful eating
Lifestyle
In simple terms, mindful eating refers to the practice of eating with your full focus, while paying attention to the food, without any distractions.
But unfortunately, with our fast-paced lifestyles, demanding work schedules (and sheer lack of patience), it seems like a far-fetched goal.
However, it's simple (believe us), here are five ways to help you starting practising mindful eating.
#1
Do not skip your meals
If you tend to skip your meals, you are unlikely to make mindful choices.
We say so because if you deny yourself food for a long interval, you are bound to feel ravenous.
This will make you munch on whatever food that comes to the sight at first, that too in unbalanced quantities.
So, ensure regular meals and include healthy snacks in between.
#2
Engage all the six senses
Yes, we do realize this sounds a bit too philosophical, but it would work wonders for your health.
As you sit down and eat, try engaging all six of your senses. Don't just focus on the taste- notice the sounds, colors, smells, textures, and even your mind's response to the food.
This will help you enjoy food better and understand your food habits well.
#3
Serve in moderate portions
Unabashedly filling your plates without knowing how hungry you really are? Not a great idea.
Taking large quantities of food can promote overeating. To avoid this, start by taking a moderate portion of the food (you can always add more).
One way to do this is to start using a smaller plate and filling it once. You'll will also end up saving planet's resources.
#4
Take small bites and chew well
Mindful eating is all about the basics.
You are suggested to pick small bites and chew them thoroughly.
This will help you taste your food better, and enhance your digestion, since the breaking down of food begins with the enzymes in the mouth.
It is advisable to chew your food 20-40 times before swallowing.
We know you're short of time, but it's worth it!
#5
Eat slow
If you eat your food slowly, you will be better able to tell when you are really full and need to stop, thus preventing overeating.
Also, never top off your hunger. In fact, Chinese medicine recommends eating only until you're 80% full.
In case you're super busy, take out five minutes to slowly eat a smaller meal rather than gulping a big meal swiftly.