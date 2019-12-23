Six handy tips to decorate small homes
In small homes and spaces, literally every corner counts.
Hence, stuffing up with a lot of furniture and decorations isn't really the best of plans.
What you actually need is a minimalist approach and some tricks to evoke the illusion of extra space.
Although decorating smaller spaces could get puzzling, here are six tips to help you make the most out of small homes.
#1,2
Give it an all-white look; Let the light come in
White paint: Although a different color won't actually make any difference to the space available, painting your walls all-white will make the rooms brighter, thus creating the illusion of extra space.
Lighting: If you're already short of space, keeping your home poorly lit isn't going to help. So, don't block your windows. Let the light in, for a relatively more open and airy feel.
#3,4
Hang some stuff; Buy folding furniture
Hang stuff: You can always use as much air space as you want, can't you? So, instead of bringing in furniture/decorations that eat up floor space, opt for hanging lamps or chairs, and save space.
Folding furniture: If you are anyway going to load furniture, you better do it smartly. Go for foldable furniture (dining table, desk etc.), and use them only when needed.
#5,6
Use the height of your walls; Welcome some mirrors
Utilize wall height: Using up corners and the full height of your walls will go a long way in saving up space in your hall or drawing room. Hence, go for tall bookshelves and cupboards etc.
Use mirrors: If there's a lack of natural light, put some mirrors to reflect around as much light as available. It will also make the rooms feel bigger.