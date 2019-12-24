Five fun facts about peacocks you should know
Featuring a huge tail, spectacular feathers, and amazing patterns on them, peacocks are one of the most beautiful and fascinating creatures known to mankind.
But despite admiring their beauty, we haven't bothered much to garner enough knowledge about these birds, native to the subcontinent.
Here, we have rounded up five fun facts about peacocks that will amaze you as much as peacocks do.
Fact 1
How many peacock species are there?
There are just three different species in the peafowl family.
Two of these, namely the blue (or Indian) peafowl and the green peafowl, are native to Asia.
The third species is known as the Congo peafowl. It is of African descent.
But unfortunately, with fast decreasing populations, the green peafowl is listed as endangered and the Congo peafowl has been tagged vulnerable.
Fact 2
What's in a name?
Not all peacocks should technically be called "peacocks".
We say so because the collective term meant for these birds is peafowl.
While the males are named peacocks, females are termed peahens. Their babies are called peachicks.
More interestingly, a family of peacocks is termed as bevy, while a group of peacocks is famously referred to as a muster or even a party.
Fact 3
Peacocks don't get killed for their feathers
Peacocks are not born with those fancy tail feathers.
In fact, male peachicks start growing their feathers after they reach the age of three years (did you know: domesticated peacocks can live up to 50 years?).
But good for them, peacocks don't have to be killed for their feathers, as they shed their train every year after the mating season.
Fact 4
Despite heavy trains, peacocks can fly
The tail feathers of a peacock can reach up to six feet and make up as much as 60 percent of its body length.
However, despite these seemingly odd proportions, peacocks fly, and they fly just fine (not very far though).
Yes, they are one of the largest flying birds on earth.
They can also run pretty fast, at a speed of 10mph (16kmph).
Information
Fact 5: All-white peafowls are for real
Peafowls featuring plain, all-white feathers have come into existence, thanks to selective breeding. They are entirely white because of their inability to create any color pigment (also known as leucism). However, they do retain standard eye color, along with leucism.