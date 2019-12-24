How to keep your dog active (indoors) this winter
Lifestyle
Frosty days and chilly winds are here!
And since it is extremely cold outside, you and your pooch might prefer staying indoors as much as possible.
But just because you guys can't go out, doesn't mean you should compromise on the entertainment quotient of your fido.
Here are some easy ways to keep your doggy active and engaged, this winter season.
#1
Teach your doggy a new trick
Winter is a great time to teach your pooch a trick or two.
Here's a trick to try:
Place a treat or a toy at one end of the hallway, with your leashed dog at the other end.
Try and get your dog to sit politely. Then slowly walk toward the prize. If the doggy pulls, deny it the reward, and start over.
#2
Who doesn't love a game of Hide-and-Seek?
Hide and Seek never really gets old!
Stock up a good number of treats in order to play this game.
If you've kids at home, bring them on board. Get yourself and the other members to hide somewhere in the house, then call the doggy by its name, turn by turn.
Each time the dog finds one of the hiders, offer it a treat.
#3
A couple of more games you can try
How about tug-of-war and Fetch?
Yes, we do realize that these games are best suited for playing outdoors, but you'll be surprised to know how well they can be managed inside the house as well.
All you need is a hallway, a rope, and a soft ball, to be able to play these games.
And, they will help keep your dog busy and entertained.
#4
Organize a play date
Planning and organizing a doggy play date can be a great way to keep your pooch entertained, and physically as well as socially active.
Call over a friend/neighbor along with their furry mate, and let the two get together.
Also, give them a couple of toys, so they can have lots of fun.
Just make sure there are no breakable items near the dogs.
Health
Mind these tips to keep your dog healthy in winter
Follow these handy tips, this winter:
1) Give your dog a warm and comfortable bed and some cozy blankets.
2) Provide your doggy a healthy diet, and always keep it hydrated.
3) Make sure your fido doesn't go too close to heat sources (like fireplace) to prevent risk of burns.
4) Keep your pooch well moisturized to prevent risk of skin-dryness, peeling, and cracks.