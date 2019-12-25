How to set up the perfect guest bedroom
Lifestyle
If you regularly host your friends or relatives at your abode, an elegant and functional guest room can be a great value addition to your home.
But, in order to turn your passion about hospitality into a reality, you need to pay special attention while setting up that guest space.
Here are some simple tips to help you set up a welcoming guest room.
#1
Provide comfortable bedding
First things first, don't make your guests settle for the oldest and droopiest mattress you can spare.
Go for a good-quality and comfortable mattress for the guestroom bed.
Also, add bed linens, a cozy comforter, some cute pillows, and a couple of warm blankets.
But in case you can't afford a new bed, just buy a nice air-mattress and place it on the floor.
#2
Make sure there is enough storage space
Lack of storage space can be troubling.
You don't want your guests to make a mess of the room you so adorably set up, nor would you like them to start throwing their stuff into the other rooms.
So, make sure your guest room has ample closet space, so your guests can conveniently store their precious belongings.
Also, add a good number of hangers.
#3,4
Ensure a comfortable place to sit; Mind the lighting
Sitting area: Your guest may not like sitting on the bed or might have brought some work along. Hence, make sure to add a comfortable armchair or side chair, with a table and lamp near by.
Lighting: It would be inconsiderate to not check your guestroom lighting. Make sure the lighting is good enough for reading/working, but not so much as to feel overwhelming.
#5
And, some (essential) extras
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Coming to the point, do not take your guest's entertainment for granted. Add a TV set at the very least, and keep the remote handy.
Also, add a number of books and magazines, so your guests are never bored.
And, don't forget to put some snacks, cookies, and water bottles near the bed.