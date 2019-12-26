Here's how you can protect yourself from the cold weather
Lifestyle
With the National capital recording the chilliest December in five years and temperature expected to drop to a frightening 4 degrees Celsius during the weekend, the winter has clearly hit the top gear.
Further, the cold weather may bring along health issues and make you prone to catching cold, cough, and other infections.
Here are some tips to protect yourself from the cold weather.
#1
Avoid heading out, as far as possible
Exposing yourself to the chilly winter winds is nothing short of an undue invitation to health issues like cold, cough, and fever.
So, as far as possible, avoid heading out during the cold wave, and seek shelter in your blanket.
Opt working from home, if you can.
Nevertheless, if you can't keep from heading out, cover yourself well.
#2
Put on those layers
Whether you choose to go out or to stay at home, not covering yourself well is never a good idea, if you want to stay safe from the cold.
Clothes made from wool, cotton, and fleece are the warmest. Hence, go for them.
Avoid leaving any body part exposed to the cold. Wear warm undergarments, woollen sweaters, jackets, hats, socks, scarves, and gloves.
#3
Stay as active as you can
We understand you just want to snuggle into your blanket and not get out.
But, exercising at regular intervals will keep your blood circulation running, and will also keep you naturally warm. Further, it will help boost your immunity.
In case it's so cold that you can't go to the gym, perform easy exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, climbing the stairs etc., inside your home.
#4
Eat healthy and warming foods
What's better than grabbing a hot cup of tea, and a book, when it's too cold outside?
Turns out that's exactly what you have to do to stay safe from the cold weather.
Eat comforting and hot food items to stay naturally warm, from inside out. Some of the best options are eggs, dry fruits, and sweet potatoes. Teas and soups are also great.
#5
Stay hydrated
Just because you don't frequently feel the urge to drink water during winters, doesn't mean you can skip it.
Staying hydrated is crucial for your health. Aim to drink 8-12 glasses of water throughout the day.
However, avoid alcohol. We say so because it only makes you feel warm by expanding blood vessels in your skin, but actually takes heat away from vital organs.
Information
Last but not the least
If these measures don't work, try adding some extra sources of heat (such as an electric heater or fireplace) so as to stay warm and healthy this winter. But if you anyway end up getting a cold/cough/fever, do see your doctor as soon as possible.