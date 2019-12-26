Here's all you need to know about pet boarding
No matter how much you love your pooch/cat, there comes a time when you have to leave them behind, whether due to work commitments or travel or your health.
And while you may consider taking your pet along, know that it is neither convenient nor cheap.
This is exactly where pet boarding comes into play. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Kennel
Professional pet kennels
If you want utmost care for your dear pet while you are away, you should place your bet on a professional pet kennel.
Today, there are many kennels offering housing and pampering services for pets.
But for that, it is important that your pet is social.
Also, visit several kennels before you leave, so you can choose the best for your mate.
In-home boarding
In-home pet boarding
Not all pets are suited for professional kennels.
In case your pet feels anxious to be around strangers or unhappy about leaving its home, you can go for an in-home pet boarding facility.
This way, your doggy/cat will stay calmer and healthier, right at the comfort of home.
Just make sure to meet your in-home pet care professional well in advance, before you leave.
Hotels
Pet hotels
If you want a more lavish accommodation for your pet, buy it a luxury stay at a pet hotel.
These are pretty upscale boarding facilities, with an amazingly comfortable environment, professional staff to take care of your pet, and all the fancy amenities you'd like your pet to enjoy.
But check your pocket beforehand - pet hotels do not come cheap.
Things to consider
Consider your pet's needs before making the final choice
Before making the final choice, take into consideration the nature and needs of your fido or cat.
Among other things, you should consider whether they are social or not, their exercise routine, and their health status.
Then, decide on which of the above-mentioned pet care facility would be the best suited for them, and choose only the best.