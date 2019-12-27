How to throw New Year's Eve party on a budget
New Year's Eve is just around the corner.
While it is one of the most awaited days of the year, throwing a New Year's Eve party does not have to be extravagant (and expensive).
With the right kind of planning and preparation, you can easily throw an amazing year-end bash.
Here are some tips to throw an affordable New Year's Eve party.
#1
Don't go anywhere
You don't have to go out or rent a separate space so as to have a great New Year's Eve bash.
In fact, all that fun can take place right at your home. Believe us!
It is not only cheap, but will also make your guests feel more comfortable.
Try giving it a chance, and you won't regret it the least bit.
#2
Make it a close-knit affair
Don't go all out with your invitation list.
Since you are hosting the party at home (and you are on a budget), it won't be a wise plan to send out invites to everyone you remotely know.
Instead, invite just a handful of your close buddies. This will not only save money, but will also let you enjoy the party better.
#3
Go easy on the food table
New Year's Eve parties tend to start late, implying that your guests might have their dinner even before arriving at your place.
So, you may skip that extravagant dinner idea.
Instead, prepare some easy and quick appetizers that would go nicely with the drinks.
You can also cut on the alcohol expense, by asking your guests to bring their favorite drinks along.
#4
Keep it simple
Just the right people around can make a party happening.
Honestly, decorations are secondary. So, if you are short on time and money, you might as well do away with it.
In fact, for bringing a comfortable vibe, some cute candles and dim light can get the job done.
And, if you anyway want some decorations, go for DIY confetti.
Enjoy!