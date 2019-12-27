Five illnesses that sex can help cure or prevent
Lifestyle
A healthy and satisfying sex life is crucial for a couple's overall physical, mental and emotional well being.
Regular sex is a natural and inevitable part of a romantic relationship.
Further, studies prove that it can help cure or prevent several minor and major health issues.
Here are five ailments and illnesses that regular sex can help cure or prevent.
#1
Heart disease
Studies have shown that getting busy under the sheets (more frequently) actually helps reduce your risk of getting a stroke or coronary heart disease.
One particular research proved that men who have sex just once a month or lesser are at a 45% increased risk of contracting a cardiovascular disease, as compared to their sexually active counterparts.
#2
Headaches and migraines
Headaches can be difficult to cope with.
Thankfully, studies suggest that regular sexual activity can help reduce the frequency and intensity of headaches.
One study of 1,000 participants found out that 60% migraine patients who had sex during an attack reported an improvement in their symptoms.
Further studies have shown that sex can provide considerable relief from conditions such as cluster headaches.
#3
Stress and depression
Stress is downright dreadful as it can lead to headaches, migraines, sleep issues, muscle tension, digestive health conditions, among other major health problems.
But according to studies, satisfying sex on a regular basis can help you deal with it.
A number of studies indicate that regular sex can help reduce stress and even lower depression among couples.
#4,5
Cold and flu; Sleep issues
Cold and flu: According to a study at Wilkes University, people who have sex twice a week have higher amounts of antibody immunoglobulin A (IgA) than less sexually-active couples. This means that they are less prone to catching cold and flu.
Sleep issues: Sex facilitates release of powerful hormones like norepinephrine, serotonin, oxytocin, and vasopressin, thereby promoting better quality sleep.