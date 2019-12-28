Five ways to book the cheapest possible flight tickets
If you've been dying to make that international trip happen, but have no idea where the funds will come from, know that you are not alone.
Fact of the matter is that you don't have to be the richest guy around to travel abroad- just a bit of planning and smart play can help.
Here are five ways to book cheap international flight tickets.
#1
Be open to different destinations
Since you are on a tight budget, you perhaps can't enjoy the luxury of heading to the most romantic destination in Europe.
So, if a bit of spontaneity and unpredictability don't trouble you - be open to different travel destinations.
Look out for deals and head to the place from where the best flight and hotel deals pop up. Simple!
#2
Be flexible with your dates and timings
If you can manage being flexible with your flight dates and timings, you can end up saving a lot of airfare.
This is so because some days and timings attract lesser crowd than others, and thus the ticket prices tend to be on the lower side.
You may also consider getting a connecting flight, as they tend to be cheaper.
#3
Look at package deals
Combo deals that offer both airfare and hotel accommodation at discounted prices are the real deal, if you want to save up some bucks on your international trip.
They come at miraculously cheaper rates than booking these services separately.
Not only that, they will help save you a lot of hassle and your precious time, that can be used for exploring your destination.
#4
Contact a travel agent
You may or may not like them, but if need to sort your travel plans, go and see a travel agent. They are the best in the business, so try using their resources.
They'll give out the best possible travel advice and might even get you some of the hottest hidden deals out there.
Plus, you can score some much-needed connections for your destination.
#5: Use the credit card to your advantage
Using your credit card in a smart way can get you massive discounts or even... free flights! Credit cards applied through an airline can be great in saving you money on flight tickets. You may also earn bonus points, which will come handy later.