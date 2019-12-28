8 creative ideas to decorate your bedroom
Your bedroom is perhaps that part of the house where you spend most of your time. More importantly, it's the space where you lay your head and wake up in.
Hence, decorating it well should be your priority.
Whether you just moved into a new place or want a makeover of your bedroom, here are 8 creative and pretty decoration ideas for your bedroom.
#1,2
Upholster the walls; Add a mural
Upholstery: Upholstering your bedroom walls will give a cozy and alluring touch to the room. Add a matching headboard, and see the magic. Plus, this simplistic idea needs no artwork to complete the look.
Mural: If you're creative enough, paint a mural on one (or more) of your walls. In case your painting skills aren't that good, you can go for professional help.
#3,4
Mount an antique; Decorate using a built-in bookcase
Antiques: Mount up some antiques on the walls for that vintage, rustic look. For one, a metallic antler can be a great addition.
Bookcase: This one is for book lovers. Make way for a beautiful, built-in wooden bookcase right beside or behind your bed. And the best part is, you can conveniently grab a book while you are resting.
#5,6
Build a gallery wall; Hang mirrors
Gallery wall: To make your bedroom space more personal, dedicate one of the walls to paintings and photo-frames. You can add framed pictures of your family and friends, your favorite paintings et al.
Mirrors: Adding a couple of mirrors with an attractive wallpaper in the background, right above your bed, will help make your room look more airy and spacious.
#7,8
Go for a wallpaper; Add vintage posters
Wallpaper: If you don't think putting up paint or prints on your wall is a great idea, go for a wallpaper with a neutral color for a more easy and casual look.
Posters: Movie lovers, rejoice! One way to turn your bedroom more personal is to hang framed (or not) movie posters above your bed. Just pick up your favorites and get going.