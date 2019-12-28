Five habits of couples who have a great sex life
Lifestyle
A healthy and satisfying sex life is crucial for a couple's overall mental, physical and emotional well-being.
There are many factors that go into determining the satisfaction meter of your sex life. They include your diet and lifestyle habits, your relationship status, and your emotional equation with your partner.
Here are top five habits of couples who have a great sex life.
#1
They don't just focus on climax
Sometimes, taking your focus off the climax can help.
Couples who feel a reduced sense of sexual desire (which typically happens during middle-age) are advised to practise alternate ways of getting close.
Try out activities like mutual massage, showering together, cuddling or whatever strikes your creativity.
This can help improve the emotional equation between the partners, ultimately resulting in better sex.
#2
They make time for each other
It is rather natural for things to turn routine and monotonous in long-term relationships.
This implies that unlike new couples, you won't always be in the mood for sex.
So, what you need here is to try and set the mood before getting busy under the sheets.
You can try going out on walks, watching movies together, sitting for coffee, among other activities.
#3
They talk about sex
It is extremely important for couples to talk about sex.
In long-term relationships, couples might start taking each other's likes and dislikes for granted. But unfortunately, this doesn't help.
It is imperative to consistently communicate about what you would and wouldn't like your partner to do in bed.
If done right, sexual communication can help you score more satisfying as well as safer sex.
#4
They tend to experiment
Just having sex regularly with your partner isn't good enough.
Doing the same thing over and over is bound to make things monotonous and routine.
Hence, try something new once in a while. For instance, try moving to some other part of the house for the act, or try newer positions, or perhaps anything that gets you and your partner excited.
#5
They take care of their health
Some of the major causes for unsatisfying sex among couples is bad mental/physical health, poor body image and lack of confidence.
That's why it is important to take care of your psychological as well as physical health.
Exercise regularly as it will keep you physically fit and improve your confidence.
Also, eat a healthy diet. It will help improve your performance in bed.