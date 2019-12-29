Top five mixed-breed dogs: Details here
When two different pure-bred dogs are bred together, the result is a unique dog breed, which typically inherits the most notable features and behavior from both the parents.
We aren't getting into the debate of which is better, but crossbreeds have become quite trendy.
Plus, they have amazing names and adorable faces.
Here are five of the cutest, most popular mutts out there.
#1
Chug: Pug and Chihuahua
Chugs (a combination of pugs and Chihuahuas) are cute, small dogs.
However, despite their short size, they are pretty confident, and can also get aggressive and challenging.
They happen to be affectionate and friendly, a trait they derive from their Chihuahua parentage.
They do not demand a lot of exercise and can easily adapt to their owner's style of living.
#2
Pitsky: Pitbull and Husky
Apart from that lovely name, Pitskies (a cross between Pitbull and Husky) are extremely active and loyal companions.
They are strong, and come in a range of colors.
Pitskies can thrive in warmer climates, unlike purebred Huskies, who can't.
Since they are so physically active, they require a good amount of exercise and are therefore suitable for active owners.
#3
Puggle: Beagle and Pug
A combine of Beagle and Pug, Puggles are one of the cutest and most fun-loving dogs out there.
Quite like pugs, puggles are short in size, but they are strong and pretty playful.
And since they go nicely with kids, they are considered quite suitable for families.
However, they do tend to sniffle and snore, in case that concerns you.
#4
Maltipoo: Maltese and Poodle
Highly adaptable, fun-loving and affectionate in nature, Maltipoos are a combination of Maltese and Poodle.
They are much loved for their curly or scruffy coats, which make them delightfully good looking, both as pups and as adults.
And although they can get quite naughty once in a while, their cuddly and outgoing nature is a favorite among kids and families.
#5
Schnoodle: Schnauzer and Poodle
A mix of Schnauzer and Poodle, Schnoodles are loyal, little dogs.
Like good designer dogs, they also inherit the best from both their parents. Schnoodles get their cuteness from their Poodle parentage and are also sturdy like the Schnauzer.
They are active and love exercising and playing around.
They also like company, hence are a good fit for families and kids.