Five tips to avoid gaining weight this winters
Winters can be a tricky time for your health.
The cold air and short days trigger behavioral changes, that might lead to unwanted weight gain, infamously called "winter weight gain".
This happens because we tend to eat more food and feel too lazy to go to the gym or do our exercises.
However, here are some tips to help avoid winter weight gain.
#1
Start cooking at home
You might feel that this is too much to ask for, but this winter, set aside the laze and start cooking your own food.
We say so because packaged food and takeaways are typically loaded with extra calories, as they come with added sugars and salts, poor-quality fats, and preservatives.
Cooking food at home will help ensure lesser and healthier calories and controlled portions.
#2
Mind your diet
Winter comfort foods are filled with carbohydrates. But eating excessive carbs, coupled with an inactive lifestyle would be an undue invite to weight gain.
So, reduce your intake of carbs, and incorporate more lean protein in your diet. Some good sources of protein are eggs, yogurt, fish, nuts, and legumes.
Also, include enough fiber (at least 30g daily) for satiety and better digestion.
#3
Become active, physically
We understand you just want to snuggle into your blanket and not get out.
But, exercising at regular intervals will help keep your blood circulation running, keep you warm, and also help prevent risk of unwanted weight gain.
However, in case it's too cold to go out, perform yoga or other easy exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, pilates etc., right inside your home.
#4
Stay hydrated
As we sweat and move around less during the cold season, our urge to drink water also reduces.
However, just because it's winters, doesn't mean we should reduce our water intake.
Staying hydrated is just as important during winter as in any other season.
Aim to drink 8-12 glasses of water everyday to enhance your metabolism and keep a check on your appetite.
#5
Practise mindful eating
Mindful eating refers to the practice of eating while paying full attention to the food, without any distractions.
Yes, eating in rush can save you time, but it may leave you feeling unsatisfied.
On the other hand, mindful eating not only lets you enjoy your food better, it also helps control your food portions and improve your digestion.
Stay healthy!