Fascinating facts about dogs you should know
Lifestyle
Dogs are a man's best friend, and a truly reliable and loyal ones at that.
Plus, they are warm and adorable beings, who would play with you and stand by your side when the going gets tough.
But there is a lot about them that you still might be unaware of.
Here are some truly fascinating facts about dogs, that are worth knowing.
Population
How many dogs are out there?
There are over 150 breeds of dogs, divided into eight categories: sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, herding, and miscellaneous.
In terms of numbers, there are an estimated 600 million dogs around the world. Out of these, nearly 400 million are stray dogs.
Interestingly, all dogs, irrespective of their breed, happen to be direct descendants of wolves, that too, of the same species.
Popularity
Doggies are popular
Dogs are, undoubtedly, the world's favorite pets.
In United States alone, there are approximately 75 million pet dogs. It is the highest pet dog population for any country, across the globe.
In fact, more than half of all US Presidents have owned dogs at some point.
Dogs are also sought-after in the movies. They have appeared in popular films like Hachi and Air Bud.
Intellect
And, they are smart
Doggies are as smart as a two-year-old.
Perhaps that is the reason why dogs and toddlers get along so well with one another.
Tots and pups interact in a similar body language, and even understand the same number (250) of words and gestures.
Furthermore, dogs have a sense of time, and they miss you when you are away, by exhibiting different behavior.
More facts
Some more interesting facts about dogs
When a puppy is born, it is blind and deaf. It also doesn't have any teeth.
However, contrary to popular belief, dogs are not color blind. They just can't see colors as vividly as we humans do.
Also, dogs have a great sense of smell, sight, and hearing.
Fun fact: The most popular dog names are Max, Molly, Sam, Zach, and Maggie.