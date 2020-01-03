How to make your home dog-friendly
Before bringing home a furry friend, ask yourself whether your abode is pet-friendly or not.
Since our non-human companions tend to break things and create a mess, you need to be extra careful about your home design/decor, before adopting a dog. This will save you some money and a lot of hassle.
Here are some easy ways to make your home doggy-friendly.
#1
Choose a hard surface flooring
First things first, go for a hard surface flooring, such as one made from ceramic tiles.
We say so because they are easy to clean and resistant to any stain that your pooch might put on them.
It could also prove to be a nice, cool surface for your dog to take naps during the hot weather.
#2
Say no to carpeting, and get cheap rugs
When you have a doggy perpetually roaming around the house, carpeting won't be a great idea, as it tends to absorb odors, trap pet hair and soak up stains.
But here's some relief - you can buy a couple of rugs. Just make sure that they are cheap.
Unlike carpets, rugs can be easily picked up and cleaned, or simply thrown out.
#3
And, no breakables please
Dogs and fragile items do not go hand in hand.
Your doggy won't give a second thought before swinging its tail in the direction of one of your costly knickknacks and wasting a good number of your dollars within a matter of seconds.
So, go for framed prints, photos and paintings, and hang them high on the walls, well above the reach of pets.
#4
Pick your colors smartly
With pets, you don't have the luxury of bringing home your favorite colors.
Actually, you need to play it smart - pick carpets, upholstery and wall paints that match the color of your fido.
This way, you will not only make your mate feel more comfortable, but also save yourself time and efforts, as matching colors would make dog hair much less visible.
#5
Make way for a separate dog room
Don't let your dog have free rein.
Yes, they need their time to play around, but you may need to keep them away from some areas (like kitchen).
Hence, plan and build a separate dog zone where falling of endless dog hair won't be a matter of concern.
Fill the place with your dog's favorite toys and treats, so they don't ever feel bored.