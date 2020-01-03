#HealthBytes: Five ways to improve your sex life
Lifestyle
A healthy and satisfying sex life is crucial for a couple's overall mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
There are a lot of health and lifestyle factors that contribute toward determining the satisfaction meter of your sex life. They include your diet, exercise routine, and your emotional equation with your partner, among others.
Here are five simple ways that can help improve your sex life.
#1
Take a healthy diet
You will have to be careful about your food intake, if you wish to improve your sex life.
There are certain food items that can help enhance your sexual drive and performance. They include seafood, healthy meats, apples, garlic, and dark chocolate et al.
On the other hand, food items like colas, alcohol, oily and processed foods might reduce your libido.
#2
Kick out the stress
If you have been stressed lately, there is a high possibility of increased cortisol levels in your body.
Cortisol is a mood-killer and might harm testosterone and other hormonal production activity in the body, keeping you from getting excited to get intimate.
We suggest you to try relaxing activities like yoga and meditation to calm yourself down, and get your libido back on track.
#3
Start exercising
A sedentary lifestyle can considerably affect your sex life. On the other hand, regular exercise is known to enhance sexual drive and performance among couples.
That's because exercise leads to improved flexibility, controlled blood pressure, better mood, muscle strength and endurance, all of which help improve your performance under the sheets.
If you're not a gym person, try simple body-weight exercises at your home.
#4
Sleep well
A common problem among couples is that after a long day at work, they might feel too tired for any action in the bedroom.
Sleep deprivation and sleeping disorders may also be responsible for your loss of interest in sex.
Aim to get 7-9 hours of undisturbed and sound sleep every night.
In case you can't find a solution, consult your doctor.
#5
Adopt a healthy lifestyle
Many health-deteriorating lifestyle choices are known to affect your sexual performance:
Dehydration: It can induce headaches, weakness and can considerably lower your want to get going in bed. Drink 8-12 glasses of water everyday.
Medications: Some of your prescriptions might also be the culprit. If so, talk to your doctor.
Smoking and drinking: Excessive smoking and drinking can harm your libido. Hence, quit soon!