Vaccination schedule for dogs: Core and non-core vaccines
Just like us humans, our pets also need regular vaccination for staying healthy.
Pet vaccines are basically divided into two classifications, viz. core and non-core pet vaccines.
While core vaccines are recommended for every pet, non-core vaccines are advised by your vet based on your dog's lifestyle.
Here's a vaccination schedule for dogs, including major core as well as non-core vaccines.
Rabies
Vaccination schedule for rabies
Rabies is fatal for dogs and no treatment is available. Prevention is generally advised.
It counts as one of the core dog vaccines.
Initial puppy vaccination (under 16 weeks) for rabies can be administered as early as 3 months of age.
For adult dogs (over 16 weeks), a single initial dose is recommended.
And boosters should be given every year.
Distemper
Vaccination schedule for Distemper
Distemper is caused by an airborne virus. It can lead to many health problems including permanent brain damage.
For Distemper, an initial puppy vaccination of least 3 doses need to be given between 6 and 16 weeks of age.
For adult dogs, an initial vaccination of 2 doses (given 3-4 weeks apart) should be administered.
A booster should be given every three years.
Parvovirus
Vaccination schedule for Canine Parvovirus
Canine Parvovirus is a contagious virus. It can cause severe vomiting and blood diarrhea. It can become fatal, if left untreated.
Initial vaccination of at least 3 doses should be given to puppies between 6 and 16 weeks of age.
On the other hand, adult dogs should initially be given 2 doses, 3-4 weeks apart.
Boosters are recommended every 3 years.
Parainfluenza
Vaccination schedule for Parainfluenza
It is one of the non-core dog vaccines.
Parainfluenza infection can lead to cough and fever among dogs.
An initial vaccination should be administered to puppies at 6-8 weeks of age, then every 3-4 weeks until 12-14 weeks old.
Meanwhile, adult dogs should be given an initial vaccination of one dose.
Re-vaccination every three years is generally advised.
Other diseases
Vaccination schedule for Lyme disease and canine influenza
Lyme disease: One dose can be administered to puppies at 9 weeks, and a second dose 2-4 weeks later. Adult dogs should be given an initial vaccination of 2 doses, 2-4 weeks apart.
Canine influenza: First dose can be administered as early as 6-8 weeks to puppies, with a second dose 2-4 weeks later. Adult dogs should be given 2 doses, 2-4 weeks apart.