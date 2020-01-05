Here is the list of all long weekends of 2020
2020 is the year you've been waiting for.
Yes, with over 14 long weekends, 2020 could officially be the year for all the travel lovers.
So, if you plan ahead and use your time judiciously, you can sneak more than 14 legit vacations this year.
However, you might have to take a day or two off.
Here's the full list of long weekends.
January
The first long weekend of the year
Start the year on a high note with this long weekend plan:
Wednesday, January 1: New Year's Day.
Thursday, January 2: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (restricted).
Friday, January 3: Take the day off.
January 4 and 5: Saturday and Sunday.
Since January is the coldest month, some of the best places you can visit during this weekend are Jaipur, Goa, Kerala, and Rajasthan.
February
A mini vacation in the mini month of February
The shortest month of the year also has a potentially long weekend in store. Here's how:
Friday, February 21: Maha Shivratri (restricted).
February 22, 23: Saturday and Sunday.
Monday, February 24: Take the day off.
February is a great time to visit Goa, Mumbai, Odisha, Khajuraho, Kutch (Gujarat), Sikkim, Coorg, and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. So, plan a mini trip now!
March
Holi and a long weekend? Doesn't get any better
This Holi comes with a potential four-day weekend. So, if you don't feel like celebrating it at home this time, plan a nice mini vacation in March. Here's how:
March 7 and 8: Saturday and Sunday.
Monday, March 9: Take the day off.
Tuesday, March 10: Holi.
If you want to celebrate Holi in style this year, visit the holy city of Vrindavan (UP).
April
April will bring long two long weekends
Rejoice, people! The onset of summer in April will coincide with two long weekends. Here's how:
1) Thursday, April 2: Ram Navami (restricted); Friday, April 3: Take the day off; Saturday and Sunday.
2) Friday, April 10: Good Friday; Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12.
Beat the summer heat in April. The best places to visit are Auli, Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Darjeeling, and Srinagar.
May
Head to the hills, this May
There will be two potentially long weekends in the hot month of May. Here's how:
1) Friday, May 1: Labor Day/Maharashtra Day; Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3.
2) Thursday, May 7: Buddha Purnima; Friday, May 8: Take the day off; Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10.
Head to the hills, this May. Best options are Spiti, Manali, Shimla, Kashmir, and Shillong.
August
A double treat in August as well
There are no long weekends in June and July. But, there are two in the month of August. Here's the plan:
1) August 1 and 2: Saturday and Sunday; Monday, August 3: Rakshabandhan.
2) Wednesday, August 12: Janmashtami (restricted); Thursday, August 13: Take the day off; Friday, August 14: Take the day off; Saturday, August 15: Independence Day; August 16: Sunday.
October
Gandhi Jayanti and Id-e-milad to bring two long weekends
In the month of October, you can score two long weekends. Here's how:
1) Friday, October 2: Gandhi Jayanti; Saturday and Sunday.
2) Thursday, October 29: Id-e-Milad; Friday, October 30: Take the day off; Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.
Some of the best places to visit in October are Rishikesh, Munnar, Varkala, Ziro, Ladakh, Goa, and Nainital, among others.
November, December
Three long weekends to end 2020
Finally, end the year on a happy note with these three potentially long weekends.
November: 1) Friday, November 13: Dhanteras; Saturday, November 14: Diwali; Sunday; Monday, November 16: Bhaidooj.
2) Saturday, November 28; Sunday, November 29; Monday, November 30: Guru Nanak Jayanti.
December: Friday, December 25: Christmas; Saturday, December 26; Sunday, December 27.
Happy New Year!