Five common myths and misconceptions about dogs
Lifestyle
Dogs are a man's best friend.
Doggies and humans have been living together for thousands of years, and have therefore gained a better understanding of each other's traits and behavior.
But despite so much literature and talk about dogs, there are just too many baseless myths and misconceptions floating around about these furry creatures.
Here, we bust five of the biggest myths about dogs.
#1
Myth: Dogs can only see in black and white
No, dogs are not colorblind.
In fact, they can identify several colors, including different saturation of shades such as yellow, blue and grey.
However, the range of color in their visual spectrum is less than ours. Further, they don't see colors as vividly as we do.
For instance, they can tell the difference between blue and yellow, but perceive green and red quite similarly.
#2
Myth: A wagging tail means a happy dog
Think your dog is happy just because it's slapping its tail left and right? You could be right, but not necessarily.
Dogs' body language is complex, and thus can be misinterpreted.
A wagging tail does not always mean happiness, it may imply excitement, or anxiety, or fear, among other feelings.
To know how your dog is feeling, pay attention to its overall body language.
#3
Myth: A cold, wet nose means your dog is healthy
This one is a risky misconception.
A cold and wet nose does not necessarily imply that your dog is healthy.
The temperature and wetness/dryness of your dog could easily vary with its normal daily activities, and are not a reliable way to check its health.
Your dog's daily routine, appetite, and activity levels are more reliable indicators of its health.
#4
Myth: One dog year equals seven human years
It is commonly believed that one year of a dog's age is equal to seven human years. This generalized way of determining a dog's age isn't true.
A dog's age is not directly related to that of a human.
In fact, the age of your dog (in terms of human years) depends on many factors such as its genetics, breed, and size, among others.
#5
Myth: Old dogs cannot learn new tricks
This does not hold true.
Old dogs can also learn new tricks. They are just not always interested in learning them.
Further, some older dogs suffer from impaired vision, hearing issues and other health complication which can make learning much more challenging.
Hence, if a dog wants to learn and is physically fit, it can learn new tricks, irrespective of its age.