#HealthBytes: Five foods and supplements that work like Viagra
Lifestyle
Erectile dysfunction (ED) or impotence is a major sexual health problem among men, characterized by difficulty in attaining and/or maintaining a healthy erection.
Although pharmaceutical drugs such as the popular Viagra pill can help treat ED, they come with their own set of side effects.
Therefore, natural alternatives are recommended.
Here, we list five foods and supplements that may work like Viagra.
#1
Maca
Maca or Lepidium meyenii is a root vegetable. It has been traditionally used to enhance libido and fertility.
Its supplements are easily available in several forms, viz. powders, capsules, and liquids.
One particular study found that more than 40% of men who took at least 1,500 mg of the Maca supplement daily, experienced improvement in their sex drive.
#2
Saffron
A delicious and popular spice, saffron is known to reduce stress and help improve sexual drive.
In one study of women suffering from low libido and on anti-depressants, it was found that those who consumed 30 mg of saffron daily, reported improvement in sexual issues such as reduced libido and lubrication.
However, results for those not on anti-depressants are mixed.
#3
L-citrulline
L-citrulline is an amino acid that can help improve blood flow in the body, which can further contribute to treating erectile problems.
Studies suggest that supplements containing this amino acid can considerably improve erectile function among men.
Apart from being available in the form of dietary supplements, L-citrulline is also naturally present in many food items such as nuts, dark chocolate, watermelon, etc.
#4,5
Tribulus and Fenugreek
Tribulus: Popular in traditional Chinese as well as Ayurvedic medicine, Tribulus is a small leafy plant that can help boost testosterone levels and enhance libido. Studies show that consuming the supplement can enhance sexual satisfaction in 79-88% of people.
Fenugreek: Several studies indicate that fenugreek herb can help improve sexual performance and libido.
Note: Consult your doctor before taking any of these foods/supplements.