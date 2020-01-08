Five simple tips to help you sleep better
Lifestyle
A good, night-time sleep is pivotal to your general well-being.
On the other hand, sleep-deprivation or poor-quality sleep can lead to health issues such as headaches, diabetes, indigestion, and even stroke.
Sleep experts and doctors usually recommend 7-9 hours of undisturbed, night-time rest to keep your mental and physical health in check.
Here are some tips to help you have a sound sleep.
#1
Stick to a fixed sleep schedule
Try to maintain a rigid sleeping schedule everyday, which means that you wake up and sleep at the same time, daily, including on weekends. This helps set your body clock, and enables better quality sleep.
You can also try following a "relaxation ritual". It refers to a routine one chooses to perform every night to help themselves fall asleep. Start reading, for example.
#2
Set your sleeping environment
It is important to have the right environment in your bedroom to facilitate good-quality sleep.
We suggest you to dim down the lights, switch-off your phone/laptop, other devices, and get rid of any distracting noises.
If you are a light sleeper, using earplugs and eye-shades can help.
It is also advisable to buy good-quality mattresses as poor ones might hamper sleep.
#3
Start working out
Exercising during the day is also a great way to get quality sleep at night as exercise makes you physically tired, which ultimately helps you sleep better.
Also, if you take naps, minimize them because even though naps are quite good for health, you might want to consider eliminating them from your daytime, so you can score a sound sleep at night.
#4,5
Adjust lighting patterns; Follow a healthy lifestyle
Lighting: Try to expose yourself to brighter lights through the day, and dimmer ones later in the evening. This will help improve your sleep quality.
Lifestyle: Avoid health-hampering habits such as smoking, drinking, excessive caffeine consumption, as they may lead to sleeplessness or poor quality of sleep.
Note: If you can't sleep well and nothing seems to work, talk to your doctor/a sleep expert.