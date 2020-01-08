Five best cities for street food around the world
Lifestyle
Street food is one of the best ways to experience the culture of a city/country.
There are a few feelings that can rival that of standing in a narrow street (filled with a pool of vendors and tourists) and savoring the local, lip-smacking food items.
If this sounds like a plan to you, here are five cities that offer the best street in the world.
#1
Tokyo, Japan
If you thought that the Japanese capital had just sushi to offer in the name of street food, you're in for some surprise.
Tokyo, home to the most number of Michelin-starred restaurants for any city in the world, offers the most delectable grilled food to satisfy your taste buds.
Some other top foods in Tokyo are Tempura, Tamagoyaki, Takoyaki, and Yakisoba (stir-fried noodles).
#2
Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok happens to be the most visited city in the world, for a reason.
The Thai capital city boasts of some of the most lip-smacking street food items in the world.
When there, head out and taste the sour Isaan sausages, crispy oyster omelets, and some piping hot curry, among other dishes.
Yaowarat (Chinatown), Wang Lang Market, and Victory Monument are must-visits for food-lovers.
#3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Saigon/Ho Chi Minh City naturally offers authentic Vietnamese food.
The city demands you to sit on a tiny plastic stool, get drenched in scorching weather, surrounded by a pool of people and vehicles all around, to enjoy its food.
Vermicelli noodle soup with fish cakes are the real deal there.
And, the city's sour and spicy condiments are simply heavenly.
#4
Mexico City, Mexico
If your definition of Mexican food is limited to tacos, let's bust the myth for you.
Tacos are cliche- the streets of Mexico city have many mouth-watering dishes to offer. They include tamales, tlacoyos, sopes, huaraches, flautas, tortas, chilaquiles, chicharrones, et al.
The best areas for street food in the Mexican capital are El Caguamo, El Huequito, and Los Parados, among others.
#5
Mumbai, India
The financial capital of India has just as many delights to offer as it has places for you to find them.
Some of the most famed street foods in Mumbai are Bun Maska, Vada Pav, Pani Puri, Biryani, Pav Bhaji, among others.
For the best street food, head to areas like Girgaum Chowpatty, Mohammed Ali Road, Fort area, Dadar, and Crawford Market.
Enjoy!