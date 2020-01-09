Five reasons why ferrets make good pets
Lifestyle
Featuring white/black/mixed fur, ferrets are small, cute animals.
They are known as one of the most playful, curious, mischievous and loving animals out there. That is why they have the capability to make wonderful pets.
Even though ferrets (as pets) are not meant for everyone, they are a great companion for energetic and indulging owners.
Here are five reasons why ferrets make good pets.
#1
Ferrets are playful
Apart from being utterly adorable, ferrets also have a lot of energy.
Despite their small size, ferrets are superbly playful and curious.
They love to play around and perform a range of antics. This way, they keep you entertained and can even uplift your mood.
So, just sit back and enjoy watching your ferret chill around.
#2
They are sociable and friendly
Another reason why ferrets prove to be great pets is the fact that they are quite sociable and affectionate in nature.
They gel up pretty well with fellow ferrets. Hence, ferret owners usually bring home more than one of these furry balls.
That apart, ferrets are also quite loyal to their owners and perpetually crave their love and attention.
#3
They are smart
They are not just playful and loving, they are also pretty intelligent.
In fact, ferrets like to engage in challenging puzzles and games and love playing with toys.
Further, just like cats, ferrets can also be trained to go into a litter box.
So, don't worry - a ferret won't create much hassle even if you take it along on a mini trip.
#4
Ferrets are small and quiet
Most importantly, ferrets come with little trouble.
For one, they do not take up a lot of space. In fact, they can easily fit into a small to medium-sized cage. However, they do need to be out of the cage for exercise and play.
Also, ferrets do not make much noise. In fact, for the most part of the day, ferrets remain quiet.
Information
#5: They are easy to entertain
It doesn't take a lot of effort to entertain a ferret. They can get most of the exercise by simply roaming around your house. Or you can also take them out for a walk, once in a while.