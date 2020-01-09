#HealthBytes: Five myths about the G-spot busted!
There is a lot of debate around the famed G-spot, a sexually sensitive zone in women present supposedly inside the vagina that, if/when stimulated, can lead to mind blowing orgasms.
From whether it actually exists or not to if it actually promotes better orgasms or not - there are all sorts of doubts about this erogenous spot.
Here are five common myths about it.
#1
Myth: The G-spot does not exist
Since it is rare for people to find the G-spot, many tend to believe that the zone just doesn't exist.
But science states otherwise. Dr. Ernst Grafenberg, the gynecologist who discovered it, has said that the G-spot is a scientifically researched area that can give women great orgasms.
According to him, every woman has one G-spot.
#2
Myth: The G-spot is an organ
One of the most common misconceptions about the famous erogenous zone is that it is actually a separate organ. However, this is not the case.
Experts say that the G-spot is a series of nerve endings and tissues, and it is believed that its sensitivity is because of the corollary stimulation of the female prostate, urethral sponge and the inner clitoris.
#3
Myth: There is no sure way to find the G-spot
Finding the exact position of the G-spot remains a mystery for a lot of couples, but it is not impossible to find it.
In majority of women, the G-spot is present either beyond their vaginal entrances or mid-way around the cervix.
The area feels more pronounced once it is stimulated as stimulation causes its tissues to swell.
#4,5
Myths: There's nothing special about G-spot orgasms; Multiple G-spots
There is nothing special about G-spot orgasms: The area around the G-spot is rich in nerves. That is why the stimulation of this zone can lead to quite pleasurable sensations, and therefore amazing orgasms.
There are multiple G-spots: While it is commonly believed that the G-spot has several location points, experts have made it clear that women have just one G-spot.