8 amazing DIY decoration ideas for your bedroom
Lifestyle
The bedroom is a sacred and special place, and you spend so much time in there.
More importantly, it is the place where you rest and relax. Hence, the task of decorating it should be taken seriously.
Whether you recently moved into a new home or want a makeover of your current bedroom, here are 8 creative do-it-yourself (DIY) decoration ideas for your bedroom.
#1,2
Flower letters and Crochet cushion
Flower letters: This one is a great DIY bedroom idea for teens. Buy large wooden letters that spell out your desired name/phrase and stick artificial (but beautiful) flowers on their surface. Hang on the wall.
Crochet cushion: Add a crochet cushion to your bed/lounge to give a cozy touch to your bedroom. You can either use a neutral shade or a bright, colorful yarn.
#3,4
Hanging terrarium and Hanging closet
Storage is key, hence go for hanging bedroom decorations.
Hanging terrarium: Buy a plastic/glass terrarium and fill it with a variety of plants. Tie a sturdy twine to it and hang it in your bedroom for a cool and airy feel.
Hanging closet: Showcase your clothing collection using a hanging closet. Tie twine to a long, wooden branch to make a handy hanging closet.
#5,6
Wall plants and Book shelf
Wall plants: Planter boxes on the table are cliche. For a modern touch, buy square pots, paint them with appealing colors and nail them on the wall as you like.
Book shelf: If you want a tiny book shelf in your bedroom, mount up two brackets on one of the walls and pile up all your favorite books on it. Easy-peasy!
#7,8
Mason Jar lights and Thread lantern
Mason Jar lights: Get hold of a couple of Mason jars, and put in lights of your choice. Decorate them in a row or hang them, as per your liking.
Thread lantern: Blow up a balloon, wrap cotton/wool yarn around it until you get the desired pattern. Once done, pin the balloon. Insert lights in the lantern and hang up anywhere you want to.