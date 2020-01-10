Five delicious food items that don't make you fat
When you are trying to lose weight, you can't go about having any food that comes to sight.
You need to eat efficiently, implying you should aim for food that fill you up for the least possible amount of calories.
They include food items that are high in fiber, protein and water content.
Here are five such food items.
#1
Oatmeal
Filled with fiber content, essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, oatmeal is one of the most filling and healthy foods out there.
It is a rich source of a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, that can help slow down digestion and the absorption of carbohydrates.
Include it as a part of your daily breakfast routine to lower your overall calorie intake.
#2
Whole eggs
Eggs are superbly healthy and filling.
They are a complete protein, which means that they contain all the nine essential amino acids.
They keep you full for a long time without adding up a lot of calories. One large boiled egg comes with around 80 calories.
Studies show that people who eat eggs have low Body Mass Index (BMI) and weigh relatively less.
#3
Citrus fruits
While some fruits may lead to weight gain, citrus fruits don't count among them.
This is so because citrus fruits (such as oranges and grapefruit) are rich in water content.
Loaded with substances like fiber, Vitamin C, and flavonoids, citrus fruits are satiating.
Apart from aiding weight loss, citrus fruits can also help improve your digestion, liver function and skin health.
#4,5
Cottage cheese and Popcorn
Cottage cheese: Cottage cheese is loaded with protein, essential vitamins and minerals, but is quite low on calories. This is what makes this food filling as well as weight-loss friendly.
Popcorn: A popular snack, air-popped popcorn is rich in fiber. You can have as much popcorn as you want without worrying about weight gain. Just avoid adding fats (such as butter) to them.