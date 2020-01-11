The best grooming tips for your dog
Lifestyle
If you recently brought home a doggy, you will need to learn the basics of dog grooming.
While fidos have their own ways of keeping themselves clean (read licking), regular grooming is an important part of caring for your dog. This will also help keep them healthy.
Here are some grooming tips every dog owner should know.
Nails
Trim your doggy's nails
Just like us humans, some dogs' nails grow more quickly than the others, however, on an average, pooches need a trimming of their nails once each month.
As a general rule of thumb, when your dog's nails start clicking or getting snagged on floor, it means that they need a trim.
Inspect your dog's feet for dirt/debris, and trim carefully using a good-quality clipper.
Brushing
Brush your dog's coat
Thoroughly brush your doggy's coat at least once every week.
Regular brushing of your dog's coat will help get rid of dirt/debris, dead hair, and any unpleasant odors from its coat and the skin.
It further helps distribute the natural oils in their skin, thereby making the coat healthier and shinier.
Be careful while brushing so that you don't hurt your pooch.
Teeth
Brush their teeth daily
You should also pay good attention to your dog's dental health.
Ideally, you should brush your dog's teeth once every day. But in case you're too busy for that, aim for 2-3 teeth brushing sessions per week.
However, use toothpastes meant for dogs. We say so because regular human toothpastes contain ingredients that are unsafe for dogs and can make them sick.
Bathing
Bathing your pooch
Give your dog a nice bath every one/two weeks.
Use a mild dog shampoo while cleaning your dog.
Also, make sure the water isn't too hot or too cold.
Once done, use a towel to thoroughly rinse your doggy and ensure there is no shampoo left on its body.
Finally, use a blow dryer to dry out its coat.