Turned 40? Here's how you can stay fit and healthy
Have you turned 40 and are worried about your health? Help is here.
Reaching the big 40 isn't just about more of your hair turning grey, it also brings along the risk of a host of health issues such as heart disease, lower stamina and immunity, among others.
However, don't fret - here's how you can stay happy and healthy through your forties.
#1
Sweat it!
Just a 30 minute daily exercise routine will give a boost to your metabolism, strengthen your muscles, and improve your overall stamina and immunity.
If going to the gym doesn't suit you, simple body-weight exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups performed right at home, will get the job done for you.
Just be more careful- chances of injury increase as you get older.
#2
Get enough protein and calcium
It is vital to get enough protein as you enter your forties. It will help fill you up and also fuel up your brain and body. It can also help uplift your mood.
Some of the best protein-rich sources are fish, eggs, lean meats, soy products, etc.
Also, take plenty of Calcium and Vitamin D to maintain strong bones. Dairy is a good source.
#3
Bid farewell to stress
Stress could be detrimental, more so when you are turning older.
It can trigger major health issues such as higher blood pressure, faster cell death, and reduced immunity and libido.
However, simple lifestyle changes can help you deal with low to mild stress.
We suggest you to try out stress-busting activities such as meditation, breathing exercises, walking, etc.
#4
Sleep well
Sleep deprivation and poor quality sleep can invite several health issues such as headaches, diabetes, indigestion, and even stroke.
As you get older, you need to pay attention to the quality of your sleep.
Aim for 7-9 hours of undisturbed sleep every night.
If you find difficulty in sleeping, talk to your doctor or a sleep expert as soon as possible.
#5: Go for regular health check-ups
Forties is the decade when you should take regular health check-ups rather seriously. Get yourself an appointment for some essential checks, viz. eyes, blood pressure, cholesterol, thyroid etc., every once in a while. Stay healthy!