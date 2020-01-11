Five golden rules of travel everyone should follow
Lifestyle
From exploring new countries to meeting new people and tasting exotic delicacies, traveling is one of the most enriching and fulfilling experiences out there.
But at times, despite your best intentions, you might end up annoying the locals, which is why we advise you to act responsibly even when you are on a vacation.
Here are some rules of traveling every traveler must follow.
#1
Research your destination
It's always a good idea to do some prior research, more so when you are planning to head to a new country.
Grab a book, pick some travel guides, watch a documentary or two about the country you will be visiting. You might also want to learn snippets of its local languages.
It'll not only please the locals but also make your stay easier.
#2
Do not harm the environment
Whether a new city or a far-fetched part of the world, wherever you go- respect the environment.
Do not throw your garbage around. Keep it with yourself until you find a bin.
Also, do not pick up 'souvenirs' from national parks and other sites.
Further, use a reasonable amount of water - do not waste it.
And use only as much electricity as needed.
#3
Respect local customs and dress appropriately
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
It is of utmost importance to be mindful of the local customs and traditions of the country you decide to visit.
Also, inquire what's appropriate to wear (and what's not) in your destination land, and stick to the way the locals dress up.
This way, you will get more love and respect from the locals.
#4,5
Take local public transport; Be careful about photography
Public transport: Avoid taking cabs or taxis mindlessly for traveling within cities. Prefer public transport like metro/buses, or go for biking or walking. It is not only environment-friendly, but will also help save you some money.
Photography: Always ask for permission before taking pictures of the locals or of any place. Let go of your camera at areas where "photography is prohibited."